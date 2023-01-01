Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

109,025 KM

Details Description Features

$24,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10550550
  2. 10550550
  3. 10550550
  4. 10550550
  5. 10550550
  6. 10550550
  7. 10550550
  8. 10550550
  9. 10550550
  10. 10550550
  11. 10550550
  12. 10550550
  13. 10550550
  14. 10550550
  15. 10550550
  16. 10550550
  17. 10550550
  18. 10550550
  19. 10550550
  20. 10550550
  21. 10550550
Contact Seller

$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,025KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10550550
  • Stock #: 222091
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU1KM222091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222091
  • Mileage 109,025 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline

Comes with heated seats, sunroof, apple carplay, cruise control, bluetooth, am/fm radio, remote trunk release, backup camera and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2024 Honda Civic Sed...
 50 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 145,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra L...
 50 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory