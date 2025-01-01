Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – Stylish sedan featuring premium comfort, leather seating, advanced safety tech, and a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing AVAILABLE. We get you the lowest finance rates AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options to suit your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available nationwide and overseas. Facetime/Video On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available For High-End Vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

86,178 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

12916004

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  12916004
  12916004
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,178KM
VIN 3VWE57BU5KM037722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 037722
  • Mileage 86,178 KM

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – Stylish sedan featuring premium comfort, leather seating, advanced safety tech, and a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine.















Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

ABS

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

2019 Volkswagen Jetta