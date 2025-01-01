Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line – Sporty Design with Premium Comfort

Finished in Black over Black leather interior, this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line blends sleek styling with premium comfort and a sporty edge. It delivers exceptional value and practicality in a German-engineered package.

Key Features & Options

R-Line exterior styling package with sport bumpers and unique badging
Black leather interior with heated front seats
Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity
Premium audio system with touchscreen display
Keyless entry with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors
LED headlights and taillights
Alloy sport wheels with performance tires
Sunroof

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

VIN 3VWE57BU4KM081050

  Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 081050
  Mileage 58,957 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

