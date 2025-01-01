$19,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 081050
- Mileage 58,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black over Black leather interior, this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line blends sleek styling with premium comfort and a sporty edge. It delivers exceptional value and practicality in a German-engineered package.
Key Features & Options
R-Line exterior styling package with sport bumpers and unique badging
Black leather interior with heated front seats
Power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity
Premium audio system with touchscreen display
Keyless entry with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors
LED headlights and taillights
Alloy sport wheels with performance tires
Sunroof
