2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline – Style, Efficiency & German Engineering

Finished in Grey over Black, this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline offers a perfect balance of style, comfort, and everyday practicality. Known for its smooth ride and solid build quality, the Jetta delivers both driving pleasure and long-term reliability.

Key Features & Options

Comfortline trim with premium features
Black interior with supportive cloth/leatherette seating
Touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Rearview camera for added safety
Heated front seats for Canadian winters
Cruise control and multi-function steering wheel
Keyless entry and push-button start
Alloy wheels with modern styling
Fuel-efficient 1.4L Turbo engine

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

80,960 KM

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

13061207

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,960KM
VIN 3VWC57BU4KM174268

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,960 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
2019 Volkswagen Jetta