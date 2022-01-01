Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

47,636 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

1.4 TSI Highline ANDROID AUTO|APPLE CARPLAY|BACKUP CAMERA

1.4 TSI Highline ANDROID AUTO|APPLE CARPLAY|BACKUP CAMERA

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8080165
  • Stock #: APR10096
  • VIN: 3VWE57BUXKM222817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,636 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO START/STOP



This is an urban legend thats real and coming your way. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is everything you want, from looks and style to comfort and substance. Get ready to enjoy this beautiful piece. Perfected in a Tornado Red exterior with LED headlights that compliments the Black leather interior, balanced on a set of 16 wheels, this Jetta is enjoyable to the eyes. Underneath the hood you will be surprised with a 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbocharged engine complimenting the 8-speed automatic transmission. Move into the interior and you will be amazed with features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power lock, push-button start, dual climate control, steering wheel-mounted controls and so much more. Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for yourself!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

AutoPark Mississauga

