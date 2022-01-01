+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
+ taxes & licensing
HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO START/STOP
This is an urban legend thats real and coming your way. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is everything you want, from looks and style to comfort and substance. Get ready to enjoy this beautiful piece. Perfected in a Tornado Red exterior with LED headlights that compliments the Black leather interior, balanced on a set of 16 wheels, this Jetta is enjoyable to the eyes. Underneath the hood you will be surprised with a 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbocharged engine complimenting the 8-speed automatic transmission. Move into the interior and you will be amazed with features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power lock, push-button start, dual climate control, steering wheel-mounted controls and so much more. Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for yourself!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8