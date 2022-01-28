Sale $22,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8267433

8267433 Stock #: JWDKM153187

JWDKM153187 VIN: 3VWC57BU9KM153187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,600 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

