2019 Volkswagen Jetta

77,409 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8692766
  Stock #: APR10335
  VIN: 3VWE57BU9KM037299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride in style and with confidence knowing that youre in good hands. Introducing your 2019Volkswagen Jetta Highline.



Finished in a Blueexterior with turn signal integrated side mirrors, trunk lip spoiler that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, blind-spot monitor, auto start-stop, push-button start, dual climate control, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019Volkswagen Jetta Highline will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-XXXX

877-879-0091

