Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,496 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 5 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8874092

8874092 Stock #: F223366A

F223366A VIN: 3VWE57BU2KM222892

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F223366A

Mileage 78,540 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.