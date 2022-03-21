Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

78,540 KM

Details Description Features

$23,496

+ tax & licensing
$23,496

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,540KM

+ taxes & licensing

78,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8874092
  • Stock #: F223366A
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU2KM222892

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F223366A
  • Mileage 78,540 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLINE EDITION, 4CYL, AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, TARCTION, KEYLESS, FULLY CERTIFIED, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

