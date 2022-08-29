$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
69,755KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9058636
- Stock #: 010822
- VIN: 3vwc57bu7km010822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,755 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA COMFORTLINE
Comes with POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE,POWER STEERING,AM/FM STERIO and many more features.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
