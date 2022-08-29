$27,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9226924
- Stock #: MB1029
- VIN: 3VWE57BU0KM191626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel the exhileration of this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline as you take command of the steering wheel.
Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front and rear seats, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, auto start-stop, drive mode select, push-button start, dual climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, XM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.