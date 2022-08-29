Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

80,969 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

80,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226924
  • Stock #: MB1029
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU0KM191626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel the exhileration of this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline as you take command of the steering wheel.



Finished in a Silver exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front and rear seats, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, auto start-stop, drive mode select, push-button start, dual climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, XM radio and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

