2019 Volkswagen Jetta

81,096 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

81,096KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9236176
  Stock #: 1087
  VIN: 3VWC57BU4KM162153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,096 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

