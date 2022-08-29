$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto 9000 Sales
905-279-9990
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Auto 9000 Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
905-279-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
81,096KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9236176
- Stock #: 1087
- VIN: 3VWC57BU4KM162153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,096 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto 9000 Sales
Auto 9000 Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2