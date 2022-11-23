Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 9330505
  2. 9330505
  3. 9330505
  4. 9330505
  5. 9330505
  6. 9330505
  7. 9330505
  8. 9330505
  9. 9330505
  10. 9330505
  11. 9330505
  12. 9330505
  13. 9330505
  14. 9330505
  15. 9330505
  16. 9330505
  17. 9330505
  18. 9330505
  19. 9330505
  20. 9330505
  21. 9330505
  22. 9330505
  23. 9330505
  24. 9330505
  25. 9330505
  26. 9330505
  27. 9330505
  28. 9330505
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9330505
  • Stock #: 017570
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU7KM017570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE

Comes with POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE,POWER STEERING,AM/FM STERIO and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2017 Audi A4 Technik
 88,911 KM
$29,490 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac Escala...
 38 KM
$155,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang V6
 55,600 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory