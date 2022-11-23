$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 8 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9385213

9385213 Stock #: 11875

11875 VIN: 3VWC57BU1KM120037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,871 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player

