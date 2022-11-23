$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline No Accident Carplay Heated Seat Cruise Control
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
19,871KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9385213
- Stock #: 11875
- VIN: 3VWC57BU1KM120037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,871 KM
Vehicle Description
With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2019 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today in Mississauga.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This low mileage sedan has just 19,871 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Volkswagen Jetta is the face of practical family sedans with features that include elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, chrome grille accents, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
air
cruise
tilt
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input
Cloth Seats
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
