2019 Volkswagen Jetta

43,185 KM

Details

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | SUNROOF

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9735268
  • Stock #: APR11621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Its time to get to know your next vehicle and its staring right at you. Introducing your 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline.



Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Tan leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, auto start-stop, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

