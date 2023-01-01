$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Highline BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | SUNROOF
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9735268
- Stock #: APR11621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Its time to get to know your next vehicle and its staring right at you. Introducing your 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline.
Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Tan leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, auto start-stop, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.