$29,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 1 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9735268

9735268 Stock #: APR11621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,185 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.