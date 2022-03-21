Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

47,106 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,106KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8762006
  • Stock #: P2784
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX3KM151013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,106 KM

Vehicle Description

NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 9,500 KM
$50,030 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus ES 350 6A
 99,505 KM
$19,958 + tax & lic
2019 Audi S4 3.0T Te...
 33,900 KM
$59,068 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory