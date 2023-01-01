Menu
2019 Volvo S60

78,000 KM

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo S60

2019 Volvo S60

T6 R-Design

2019 Volvo S60

T6 R-Design

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144524
  • Stock #: 595547T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 595547T
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

