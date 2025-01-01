Menu
<p><strong>🏍️ FOR SALE: 2019 Yamaha VMAX 1700 Cruiser – Only 400 KMS! | Certified & Financing Available 🏍️</strong></p><p>Looking for unmatched power and performance in a legendary muscle cruiser? Don’t miss this <strong>2019 Yamaha VMAX 1700</strong>, a rare find with <strong>ONLY 400 KMS</strong> on the odometer!</p><h3>🔧 <strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><p>✔️ <strong>Extremely Low Mileage</strong> – Only 400 kms!<br />✔️ <strong>One Owner</strong> – Well cared for and garage-kept<br />✔️ <strong>Fully Maintained</strong> – Dealer-serviced and ready to ride<br />✔️ <strong>Powerful 1700cc Engine</strong> – High-performance cruiser bike<br />✔️ <strong>Certified Available</strong> – Safety certification offered at additional cost</p><p>💲 <strong>Price:</strong> $24,999 + HST & licensing<br />📋 <strong>Certification Available</strong> – Buy with confidence</p><h3>💰 <strong>Financing Options:</strong></h3><p>✔️ <strong>Same-Day Approvals</strong><br />✔️ <strong>Low-Interest Rates</strong><br />✔️ <strong>Flexible Terms for All Credit Types</strong></p><h3>🛡️ <strong>Peace of Mind:</strong></h3><p>We offer <strong>extended warranty coverage up to 4 years</strong> for the <strong>engine and transmission</strong> – ride worry-free and fully protected.</p><hr /><h3>🔒 <strong>Why Buy From Us?</strong></h3><p>Mississauga Auto Group is a <strong>trusted, OMVIC-licensed dealership</strong> with <strong>10+ years of experience</strong> in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves on honest service and quality vehicles.</p><p>📍 <strong>Visit Us At:</strong><br /><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12<br />Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 4N1</p><p>📞 <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><hr /><p> </p><p>🛑 <strong>Don’t Miss This Opportunity!</strong><br />This powerful and barely-used <strong>2019 Yamaha VMAX 1700</strong> won’t last long. <strong>Contact us today</strong> to schedule a viewing or to get pre-approved!</p>

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN JYAVP29N5KA000449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 19YV49
  • Mileage 449 KM

Vehicle Description

