Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 19YV49
- Mileage 449 KM
Vehicle Description
🏍️ FOR SALE: 2019 Yamaha VMAX 1700 Cruiser – Only 400 KMS! | Certified & Financing Available 🏍️
Looking for unmatched power and performance in a legendary muscle cruiser? Don’t miss this 2019 Yamaha VMAX 1700, a rare find with ONLY 400 KMS on the odometer!🔧 Key Features:
✔️ Extremely Low Mileage – Only 400 kms!
✔️ One Owner – Well cared for and garage-kept
✔️ Fully Maintained – Dealer-serviced and ready to ride
✔️ Powerful 1700cc Engine – High-performance cruiser bike
✔️ Certified Available – Safety certification offered at additional cost
💲 Price: $24,999 + HST & licensing
📋 Certification Available – Buy with confidence
✔️ Same-Day Approvals
✔️ Low-Interest Rates
✔️ Flexible Terms for All Credit Types
We offer extended warranty coverage up to 4 years for the engine and transmission – ride worry-free and fully protected.🔒 Why Buy From Us?
Mississauga Auto Group is a trusted, OMVIC-licensed dealership with 10+ years of experience in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves on honest service and quality vehicles.
📍 Visit Us At:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 4N1
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
🛑 Don’t Miss This Opportunity!
This powerful and barely-used 2019 Yamaha VMAX 1700 won’t last long. Contact us today to schedule a viewing or to get pre-approved!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
