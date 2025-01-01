Menu
2020 Acura MDX

108,926 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,926KM
VIN 5J8YD4H65LL802624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7521
  • Mileage 108,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Tech Plus SH AWD | 7 Passenger | 3rd Row Seating | Leather | Sunroof | Push Start | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Heated Steering | DVD Entertainment | Remote Start | Lane Departure | Adaptive Cruise | Carplay + Android Auto | Forward Safety Warning | Dual Climate Control | Power Tailgate | Telescopic Steering | and more
0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!
BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2018 2019 2022 2021 NX RX TX Toyota Rav4 Highlander Acura MDX RDX Porsche Macan Cayenne BMW X1 X2 X3 X4 X5 X6 X7 Audi Q3 Q5 Q7 Q8 Mercedes GLA GLC GLB Volkswagen Tiguan Infinity QX30 QX50 QX60 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Acura MDX