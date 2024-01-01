$29,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura TLX
A SPEC Pearl White / Navi / Sunroof / Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,988KM
VIN 19UUB1F68LA800094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7429
- Mileage 69,988 KM
Vehicle Description
A SPEC | Heated Seats | Alloys | Leather | Sunroof | Remote Start | Push Start | Memory Seats | Keyless Entry | Dual Climate Control | Touchscreen | Lane Assist | Adaptive Cruise
Blind Spot | Navi | Heated Steering | *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS (1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2021 2022 Acura ILX Integra Honda Civic Touring Sport Accord Subaru Impreza Legacy Lexus IS IS200 IS300 IS350 ES Mercedes C300 E400 E class C Class BMW 3 Series 330I 335I 340I 328I 2 Series Crosstrek VW Golf Jetta Passat Tiguan Infinity G35 G37 Q50 Q60 Red sport Nissan Altima Maxima Sentra Hyundai Elantra N Kia Forte Optima K5 Stinger Toyota Avalon Camry XSE Corolla *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
