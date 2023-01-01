$30,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi A3
No Accident Sunroof Carplay Push Start
2020 Audi A3
No Accident Sunroof Carplay Push Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,376KM
Used
VIN WAUAUGFF5LA005588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13553
- Mileage 43,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Park Aid, Push Button Start, Backup Camera!
New Arrival! This 2020 Audi A3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This sedan has 43,376 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Keyless Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
4.77 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 320CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Audi parking system Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder -inc: start/stop
Wheels: 8J x 18" 5-Twin-Spoke (Design 6) Alloy -inc: Contrasting gray and partly polished
Tires: 225/40R18 All Season
Heated Front Seats -inc: power driver seat and power lumbar
2020 Audi A3