Step into a world of luxury with this 2020 Audi A4 2.0T Komfort Quattro.

Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).

Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, automatic headlights, driver memory seat, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, rear climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.

Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Audi A4 2.0T Komfort Quattrowill bring!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

$32,990 + tax & licensing

28,956 KM

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR20226
  • Mileage 28,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

