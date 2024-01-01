$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi A5 Sportback
No Accident Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot
2020 Audi A5 Sportback
No Accident Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,923KM
VIN WAUANCF57LA015455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15752F
- Mileage 71,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Audi Pre Sense, Side Assist, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Sleek styling and a premium interior helps set this Audi A5 apart from its German rivals. This 2020 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Spirited styling, dynamic handling, and intelligent technologies help define this Audi A5 Sportback. When you get behind the wheel of this sleek luxury car, youre putting your priorities on design and performance in motion. The exterior makes a bold, yet subtle statement while the premium interior makes sure you get where youre going in comfort. Its hatchback design adds a measure of practicality while retaining coupe-like styling. Experience a different kind of luxury with this Audi A5 Sportback.This hatchback has 71,923 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security & Assistance Tracker System
Audi connect Navigation and Infotainment services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
180w Regular Amplifier
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Keyless Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Heated Front Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar for driver's seat
Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Audi A5 Sportback