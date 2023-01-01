Menu
<p>Experience the Unparalleled Harmony of Style, Speed, and Sophistication with the 2020 Audi Q3 Driving Innovation Forward.</p> <p>Finished in a Bronze exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).</p> <p>Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, in-dash navigation, backup camera, wireless phone charging pad, power front seats with power lumbar support, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual automatic climate control, parking assist, auto start-stop, push-button start, drive select, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.<br /> <br /> Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Audi Q3will bring!</p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL</p>

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9246
  • Mileage 61,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Audi Q3