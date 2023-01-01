$32,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3
45 Progressiv NAV | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the sheer excitement of cutting-edge driving when you get behind the wheel of this 2020 Audi Q3 45 Progressiv! Designed to redefine sophistication in compact SUVs, its hard not to be mesmerized by its dynamic shape with precision-lined details and LED headlights.
Showcased in a flawless Orange exterior colour that is perfectly paired with an elegant Black leather interior, the exterior exudes confidence on any road with a set of well-crafted 19-inch alloy wheels. Underneath its streamlined bodywork, you will find an exhilarating turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine which is harmoniously synced with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission layered into Audi's Quattro system (AWD).
Sliding inside the exquisite cabin reveals a world where luxury coexists happily with technology. This Q3 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power front seats with power lumbar support, in-dash navigation, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, parking assist, auto start-stop, drive select, push-button start, wireless phone charging pad, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Audi Q3 45 Progressivwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
