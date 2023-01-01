Menu
Experience the sheer excitement of cutting-edge driving when you get behind the wheel of this 2020 Audi Q3 45 Progressiv! Designed to redefine sophistication in compact SUVs, its hard not to be mesmerized by its dynamic shape with precision-lined details and LED headlights.

Showcased in a flawless Orange exterior colour that is perfectly paired with an elegant Black leather interior, the exterior exudes confidence on any road with a set of well-crafted 19-inch alloy wheels. Underneath its streamlined bodywork, you will find an exhilarating turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine which is harmoniously synced with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission layered into Audis Quattro system (AWD).

Sliding inside the exquisite cabin reveals a world where luxury coexists happily with technology. This Q3 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power front seats with power lumbar support, in-dash navigation, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, parking assist, auto start-stop, drive select, push-button start, wireless phone charging pad, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.

Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Audi Q3 45 Progressivwill bring!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

2020 Audi Q3

67,788 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi Q3

45 Progressiv NAV | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q3

45 Progressiv NAV | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the sheer excitement of cutting-edge driving when you get behind the wheel of this 2020 Audi Q3 45 Progressiv! Designed to redefine sophistication in compact SUVs, its hard not to be mesmerized by its dynamic shape with precision-lined details and LED headlights.



Showcased in a flawless Orange exterior colour that is perfectly paired with an elegant Black leather interior, the exterior exudes confidence on any road with a set of well-crafted 19-inch alloy wheels. Underneath its streamlined bodywork, you will find an exhilarating turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine which is harmoniously synced with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission layered into Audi's Quattro system (AWD).



Sliding inside the exquisite cabin reveals a world where luxury coexists happily with technology. This Q3 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power front seats with power lumbar support, in-dash navigation, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, parking assist, auto start-stop, drive select, push-button start, wireless phone charging pad, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Audi Q3 45 Progressivwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Audi Q3