$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Audi Q3
No Accident Carplay Panoramic Roof Heated Seats
2020 Audi Q3
No Accident Carplay Panoramic Roof Heated Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,564KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1AECF39L1079542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14749
- Mileage 67,564 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Digital Dash, Keyless Entry, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This 2020 Audi Q3 rubs shoulders with the best of its class, thanks to sophisticated tech and a roomy cabin. This 2020 Audi Q3 is for sale today in Mississauga.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2020 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.This SUV has 67,564 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This 2020 Audi Q3 rubs shoulders with the best of its class, thanks to sophisticated tech and a roomy cabin. This 2020 Audi Q3 is for sale today in Mississauga.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2020 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.This SUV has 67,564 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Warning-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4-Way Passenger Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: electrically adjustable driver seat, 4-way power lumbar support for driver's seat and manually adjustable passenger seat
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 235/55R18 AS
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder
3.533 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2017 Nissan Rogue SL No Accident 360CAM Navigation Bose Leather Panoramic Roof 100,100 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident Red Interior AMG Night Carplay Navigation Panoramic Roof 36,406 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC AMG Night 360CAM Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof 36,006 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Audi Q3