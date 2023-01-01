$34,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2020 Audi Q5
45 Komfort BACKUP CAM | MEMORY SEAT | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10634835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer your journey in refined style with the 2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort Quattro - where luxury meets road mastery.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, driver memory seat, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, automatic headlights, heated steering wheel, auto-start stop, dual automatic climate control, parking assist, downhill assist, rear climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort Quattrowill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.