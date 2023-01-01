Menu
2020 Audi Q5

39,165 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Audi Q5

2020 Audi Q5

45 Komfort BACKUP CAM | MEMORY SEAT | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO

2020 Audi Q5

45 Komfort BACKUP CAM | MEMORY SEAT | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer your journey in refined style with the 2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort Quattro - where luxury meets road mastery.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, driver memory seat, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, automatic headlights, heated steering wheel, auto-start stop, dual automatic climate control, parking assist, downhill assist, rear climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort Quattrowill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

