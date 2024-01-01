$34,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q5
Progressiv Digital Dash 360CAM Heated Seats Navigation Panoramic
2020 Audi Q5
Progressiv Digital Dash 360CAM Heated Seats Navigation Panoramic
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,122KM
VIN WA1BNAFY8L2061208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15014
- Mileage 38,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Digital Dash, 360 Camera, Navigation, Panoramic, Heated Seats & Steering wheel, Audi Pre Sense, Audi Side Assist, Park Aid!
Get lost in the endlessly comfortable and spacious interior of this 2020 Audi Q5. This 2020 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This 2020 Audi Q5 has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This low mileage SUV has just 38,122 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Keyless Start
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
360 degree camera
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Audi Q5