Unleash the extraordinary power and elegance of the 2020 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv, where luxury meets invigorating performance.

Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.0L V6 engine with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).

Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, drive memory seat, in-dash navigation, power front seats with power lumbar support, heated and ventilated front seats, front dual automatic climate control, rear climate control with heated seats, power-folding 3rd-row seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

2020 Audi Q7

78,000 KM

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q7

55 Progressiv NAV | BACKUP CAM | FRONT CAM | PANROOF | VENTED SEATS | QUATTRO

2020 Audi Q7

55 Progressiv NAV | BACKUP CAM | FRONT CAM | PANROOF | VENTED SEATS | QUATTRO

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9277
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the extraordinary power and elegance of the 2020 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv, where luxury meets invigorating performance.



Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.0L V6 engine with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, drive memory seat, in-dash navigation, power front seats with power lumbar support, heated and ventilated front seats, front dual automatic climate control, rear climate control with heated seats, power-folding 3rd-row seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilarationthis2020 Audi Q7 55 Progressivwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Audi Q7