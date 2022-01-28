2020 Audi R8

$245,868 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8244729

8244729 Stock #: P2708

P2708 VIN: WUAEEAFX1L7900454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Stock # P2708

Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.