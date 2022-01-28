Menu
2020 Audi R8

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

$245,868

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

5.2 V10 quattro 7sp S tronic Coupe

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

24,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244729
  • Stock #: P2708
  • VIN: WUAEEAFX1L7900454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Audi Sport Package, Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint, Exhaust Tailpipes Black, Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/ 13 Speakers, Audi Emblems and Badges in Black, 20inch 10-Spoke Y Design Aluminum Finish (Offered Until 06.07.2019). Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

