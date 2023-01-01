2020 Bentley Continental

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 9 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10198293

10198293 Stock #: 075567

075567 VIN: scbcg2zg4lc075567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 075567

Mileage 9,901 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.