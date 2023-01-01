Menu
2020 Bentley Continental

9,901 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

GT V8 Coupe

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,901KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10198293
  • Stock #: 075567
  • VIN: scbcg2zg4lc075567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 075567
  • Mileage 9,901 KM

Vehicle Description


2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe

This car comes with a Bentley's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine which makes a stout 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. It has new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that snaps off super-quick but smooth gearshifts.


HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

