2020 BMW 3 Series

$42,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 2 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10274043

10274043 Stock #: 12941

12941 VIN: 3MW5R7J02L8B35247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12941

Mileage 42,297 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Steering Wheel Controls Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Lane Departure Warning Blind spot sensor Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Wireless Streaming WIFI AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.