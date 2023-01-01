Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW 3 Series

42,297 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Sunroof Carplay Blindspot

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Sunroof Carplay Blindspot

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 10274043
  2. 10274043
  3. 10274043
  4. 10274043
  5. 10274043
  6. 10274043
  7. 10274043
  8. 10274043
  9. 10274043
  10. 10274043
  11. 10274043
  12. 10274043
  13. 10274043
  14. 10274043
  15. 10274043
  16. 10274043
  17. 10274043
  18. 10274043
  19. 10274043
  20. 10274043
  21. 10274043
  22. 10274043
  23. 10274043
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,297KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10274043
  • Stock #: 12941
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J02L8B35247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12941
  • Mileage 42,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Blindspot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Mitigation!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


The 3 series has always been an icon of German performance vehicles, with modern technology this BMW 3 Series takes that reputation even farther. This 2020 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

With modern technology, a smooth riding suspension, and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, it's easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This sedan has 42,297 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive. This 330i is everything you want from a 3 Series with aluminum wheels, navigation, heated power side mirrors with power folding, black grille with chrome surround, LED lighting with auto leveling and directionally adaptive automatic headlights, and perimeter/approach lights giving you that classic 3 Series look while navigation, smart device integration, voice activation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, low speed forward collision mitigation, front collision warning, and lane departure warning give you the tech of the modern age. You also get a sunroof, heated leatherette sport seats, driver memory settings, heated leather sport steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
rear air

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Wireless Streaming
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 82,645 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Longho...
 28,763 KM
$63,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 Progres...
 72,790 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory