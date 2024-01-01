$31,995+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Digital Dash HUD 360CAM Ambient Light Navigation Sunroof
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Digital Dash HUD 360CAM Ambient Light Navigation Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,763KM
VIN 3MW5R7J08L8B15763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15409
- Mileage 80,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 360 Camera, Heads-Up Display, Ambient Lighting, Digital Dash, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Front Collision Mitigation, lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Experience premium comfort and safety in one of the most technologically advanced sedans in the world. This 2020 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With modern technology, a smooth riding suspension, and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, it's easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This sedan has 80,763 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive. This 330i is everything you want from a 3 Series with aluminum wheels, navigation, heated power side mirrors with power folding, black grille with chrome surround, LED lighting with auto leveling and directionally adaptive automatic headlights, and perimeter/approach lights giving you that classic 3 Series look while navigation, smart device integration, voice activation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, low speed forward collision mitigation, front collision warning, and lane departure warning give you the tech of the modern age. You also get a sunroof, heated leatherette sport seats, driver memory settings, heated leather sport steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59 L Fuel Tank
2.81 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 BMW 3 Series