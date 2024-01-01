Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Discover a new level of driving luxury in the 2020 Buick Envision Premium II AWD. Designed to impress, its no surprise that many cant peel their eyes away from its athletic and stylish silhouette, accentuated by gorgeous LED lighting.</p> <p>The Buicks striking White exterior is perfectly paired with a comfortable Black leather interior. The aesthetic appeal of this SUV doesnt stop there; it also boasts 19-inch alloy wheels adding extra glamor to its overall appearance. Under the hood awaits a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine coupled with a nine (9) speed automatic transmission integrated into Buicks intelligent all-wheel drive system (AWD).</p> <p>Step inside the spacious and inviting cabin and youll be treated with exemplary comfort at every corner. This Envision comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, driver memory seat, automatic headlights, head-up display, power front seats with power lumbar support, forward collision warning, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, lane keep assist, parking assist, auto start-stop, BOSE sound system, rear climate control with heated seats, push-button start and so much more.</p> <p></p> <p>Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Buick Envision Premium II AWD will bring!</p> <p></p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL</p> <p><br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p>

2020 Buick Envision

21,692 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Buick Envision

Premium II NAV | VENTED SEATS | FRONT CAM | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Envision

Premium II NAV | VENTED SEATS | FRONT CAM | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 10949444
  2. 10949444
  3. 10949444
  4. 10949444
  5. 10949444
  6. 10949444
  7. 10949444
  8. 10949444
  9. 10949444
  10. 10949444
  11. 10949444
  12. 10949444
  13. 10949444
  14. 10949444
  15. 10949444
  16. 10949444
  17. 10949444
  18. 10949444
  19. 10949444
  20. 10949444
  21. 10949444
  22. 10949444
  23. 10949444
  24. 10949444
  25. 10949444
  26. 10949444
  27. 10949444
  28. 10949444
  29. 10949444
  30. 10949444
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover a new level of driving luxury in the 2020 Buick Envision Premium II AWD. Designed to impress, it's no surprise that many can't peel their eyes away from its athletic and stylish silhouette, accentuated by gorgeous LED lighting.



The Buick's striking White exterior is perfectly paired with a comfortable Black leather interior. The aesthetic appeal of this SUV doesnt stop there; it also boasts 19-inch alloy wheels adding extra glamor to its overall appearance. Under the hood awaits a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine coupled with a nine (9) speed automatic transmission integrated into Buick's intelligent all-wheel drive system (AWD).



Step inside the spacious and inviting cabin and you'll be treated with exemplary comfort at every corner. This Envision comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, driver memory seat, automatic headlights, head-up display, power front seats with power lumbar support, forward collision warning, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, lane keep assist, parking assist, auto start-stop, BOSE sound system, rear climate control with heated seats, push-button start and so much more.





We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Buick Envision Premium II AWD will bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL 25,471 KM $44,875 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 59,730 KM $32,175 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi A3 Sedan Progressiv for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi A3 Sedan Progressiv 35,251 KM $35,977 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Envision