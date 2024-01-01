$31,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Envision
Premium II NAV | VENTED SEATS | FRONT CAM | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover a new level of driving luxury in the 2020 Buick Envision Premium II AWD. Designed to impress, it's no surprise that many can't peel their eyes away from its athletic and stylish silhouette, accentuated by gorgeous LED lighting.
The Buick's striking White exterior is perfectly paired with a comfortable Black leather interior. The aesthetic appeal of this SUV doesnt stop there; it also boasts 19-inch alloy wheels adding extra glamor to its overall appearance. Under the hood awaits a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine coupled with a nine (9) speed automatic transmission integrated into Buick's intelligent all-wheel drive system (AWD).
Step inside the spacious and inviting cabin and you'll be treated with exemplary comfort at every corner. This Envision comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, driver memory seat, automatic headlights, head-up display, power front seats with power lumbar support, forward collision warning, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, lane keep assist, parking assist, auto start-stop, BOSE sound system, rear climate control with heated seats, push-button start and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Buick Envision Premium II AWD will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
