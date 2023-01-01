Menu
2020 Chevrolet Blazer

37,637 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

True North NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | LEATHER | BOSE AUDIO | AWD

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

True North NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | LEATHER | BOSE AUDIO | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10286535
  • Stock #: APR20055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Make the most out of the remaining days of summer with this beautiful 2020 Chevrolet Blazer True North AWD.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a nine (9) speed automatic transmission layered with Chevrolets All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, dual automatic climate control, BOSE sound system, power driver seat with power lumbar support, push-button start, automatic headlights, heated front seats, parking assist, auto start-stop, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Chevrolet Blazer True North AWD will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

