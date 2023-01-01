$39,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
True North NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | LEATHER | BOSE AUDIO | AWD
$39,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,637 KM
Vehicle Description
Make the most out of the remaining days of summer with this beautiful 2020 Chevrolet Blazer True North AWD.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a nine (9) speed automatic transmission layered with Chevrolets All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, dual automatic climate control, BOSE sound system, power driver seat with power lumbar support, push-button start, automatic headlights, heated front seats, parking assist, auto start-stop, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Chevrolet Blazer True North AWD will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
