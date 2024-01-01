Menu
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Convertible 

This car comes with 6.2-liter V8 engine paired with 10-speed automatic transmission. This V8-equipped car make 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. 

This powerplant can take the speedster from 0 to 60 in 4.0 seconds.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*

Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C

We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.

Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!

Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!

At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

24,024 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,024KM
Used
VIN 1G1FH3D76L0137405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Green Metallic
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 0137405
  • Mileage 24,024 KM

Vehicle Description


2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Convertible 

This car comes with 6.2-liter V8 engine paired with 10-speed automatic transmission. This V8-equipped car make 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. This powerplant can take the speedster from 0 to 60 in 4.0 seconds.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2020 Chevrolet Camaro