The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
WT
Location
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
88,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10113192
- Stock #: 252231AP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,689 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4X2
n/a
