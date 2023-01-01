2020 Chevrolet Colorado

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 6 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10113192

10113192 Stock #: 252231AP

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 88,689 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4X2 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.