Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Dont Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!!

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

127,000 KM

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905.282.9299

Sale

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga

1721 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L5

905.282.9299

2020 Chevrolet Equinox