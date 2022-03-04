Menu
2020 Chevrolet Express

61,239 KM

Details

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Chevrolet Express

2020 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van EXTENDED | BACKUP CAMERA

2020 Chevrolet Express

2500 Work Van EXTENDED | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8644958
  Stock #: CTDR5080
  VIN: 1GCWGBFP5L1179611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # CTDR5080
  • Mileage 61,239 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020Chevrolet Express 2500 is ready to work, whatever your business needs may be, you can count on the reliability and long holding reputation of Chevrolet and their commercial vans.



Finished in a Summit White exterior complimenting the Grey cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16" wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a powerful 4.3L six (6) cylinder engine that is paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission pushing its power to the rear wheels (RWD).



Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a backup camera, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, 120V outlet, power windows,automatic on/off headlights and so much more.







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

