2020 Chevrolet Express
2500 Work Van EXTENDED | BACKUP CAMERA
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$58,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8644958
- Stock #: CTDR5080
- VIN: 1GCWGBFP5L1179611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 61,239 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020Chevrolet Express 2500 is ready to work, whatever your business needs may be, you can count on the reliability and long holding reputation of Chevrolet and their commercial vans.
Finished in a Summit White exterior complimenting the Grey cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16" wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a powerful 4.3L six (6) cylinder engine that is paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission pushing its power to the rear wheels (RWD).
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a backup camera, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, 120V outlet, power windows,automatic on/off headlights and so much more.
Vehicle Features
