2020 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
905-821-0002
6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
905-821-0002
+ taxes & licensing
Amazing Deal! Just like new! Clean Carfax Report, Local Ontario, No reported Accidents and fully loaded!
Key Features include Sun and Wheel Package with Panoramic Sunroof, 19-inch Premium Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Rear Parking Camera, Premier Advanced Safety Package with Adaptive Cruise, Park sensors, Blind Spot Assist, BOSE 9-Speaker Premium audio, Heated and Cooled Front Seats with Driver Memory Package, Heated Back Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging, Factory Remote Start, 2LZ Package and much more!
Surpass all of your own expectations with this Chevy Malibu. It got a fresh face lift in 2019, setting it further apart from its competitors. A perfect mix of bold design and ingenious technology, this midsize sedan is everything you ever wanted, but never thought you'd find. Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable cabin, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Chevy Malibu. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Malibu's trim level is Premier. This Premier Malibu is the top of luxury with perforated leather seats, air cooled front seats, navigation, wireless charging, heated leather steering wheel, memory driver seat, 120V outlet, ambient interior lighting, and LED lighting. With active driver assistance features like automatic braking with pedestrian detection, parking assist, lane keep assist, following distance indicator, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams you hardly even have to drive it. This Malibu also comes with amazing tech features like heated seats, remote start, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Other awesome modern features include remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, multifunction steering wheel, driver information display, auto on/off headlamps, and dual zone automatic climate control. * Previous Daily Rental*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1