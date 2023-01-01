2020 Chevrolet Suburban

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 4 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9968327

9968327 Stock #: 152423TN

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 152423TN

Mileage 98,404 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.