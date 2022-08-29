2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 1 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9036484

9036484 Stock #: N223588A

N223588A VIN: 1GNERGKW8LJ238464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone Grey Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,139 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Rear Defroster Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort rear air Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics A/T Conventional Spare Tire Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert 9-Speed A/T Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

