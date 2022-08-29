Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

67,139 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

LT Cloth

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9036484
  • Stock #: N223588A
  • VIN: 1GNERGKW8LJ238464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N223588A
  • Mileage 67,139 KM

Vehicle Description

LT PACKAGE, 7/ PASSENGER, 3.6L, AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, PARK ASSIST, P/ LIFT GATE, ANROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, TARCTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

