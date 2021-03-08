Menu
2020 Chevrolet Trax

40,918 KM

Details Description Features

$23,981

+ tax & licensing
$23,981

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

Contact Seller

$23,981

+ taxes & licensing

40,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: RU2669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RU2669
  • Mileage 40,918 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a great vehicle for anyone and is great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Vehicle is a former daily rental. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
