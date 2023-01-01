2020 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 5 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10636245

10636245 Stock #: 131729

131729 VIN: 2C3CDZKG8LH131729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,507 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.