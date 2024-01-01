Menu
<meta charset=utf-8 /> 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS RWD Comes with Heated seats, Leather seats, Apple carplay, Android auto, Cruise control, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM stereo, Remote trunk release and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2020 Dodge Challenger

76,594 KM

$32,488

+ tax & licensing
SXT Plus RWD

SXT Plus RWD

2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus RWD

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,594KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG8LH121509

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 121509
  • Mileage 76,594 KM

2020 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS RWD

Comes with Heated seats, Leather seats, Apple carplay, Android auto, Cruise control, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM stereo, Remote trunk release and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Leather Interior

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2020 Dodge Challenger