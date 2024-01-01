$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Dodge Charger
R/T
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXCTXLH212957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P3121
- Mileage 51,412 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2020 Dodge Charger