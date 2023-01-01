Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,413 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 10244748
  2. 10244748
  3. 10244748
  4. 10244748
  5. 10244748
  6. 10244748
  7. 10244748
  8. 10244748
  9. 10244748
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244748
  • Stock #: 205319P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 205319P
  • Mileage 75,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2012 Hyundai Tucson
84,252 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 48,248 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai PALISAD...
 45,158 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory