$27,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Camera/Bluetooth/All Power
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
72,563KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10533852
- Stock #: 7072
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3LR249100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7072
- Mileage 72,563 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7