$23,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Pearl White 3rd Row/Reverse Cam/Navigation
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
Used
112,502KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7LR191976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 112,502 KM
Vehicle Description
SXT | 7 PASSENGER | 3RD ROW SEATING | STOW N GO | Navigation | Reverse Camera | Remote Entry | Dual Climate Control | Cruise Control | Telescopic Steering | Touchscreen | Power Locks | Bluetooth Audio | and more CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS (895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2021 2022 Dodge Caravan Journey Limited SE Chrysler Pacifica Town and Country model Toyota Sienna Honda Odyssey Nissan Pathfinder Rogue see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autotech Emporium
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan