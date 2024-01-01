Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><b>SXT </b>| 7 PASSENGER<span> | </span>3RD ROW SEATING | STOW N GO<span> </span>|<span> </span>Navigation | Reverse Camera | Remote Entry | Dual Climate Control | Cruise Control | Telescopic Steering | Touchscreen | Power Locks | Bluetooth Audio | and more CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS (895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2021 2022 Dodge Caravan Journey Limited SE Chrysler Pacifica Town and Country model Toyota Sienna Honda Odyssey Nissan Pathfinder Rogue see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. <span>*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. P</span><span>lease call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.</span>.<br></div>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

112,502 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Pearl White 3rd Row/Reverse Cam/Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Pearl White 3rd Row/Reverse Cam/Navigation

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,502KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7LR191976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,502 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT | 7 PASSENGER | 3RD ROW SEATING | STOW N GO | Navigation | Reverse Camera | Remote Entry | Dual Climate Control | Cruise Control | Telescopic Steering | Touchscreen | Power Locks | Bluetooth Audio | and more CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS (895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2021 2022 Dodge Caravan Journey Limited SE Chrysler Pacifica Town and Country model Toyota Sienna Honda Odyssey Nissan Pathfinder Rogue see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / Power Windows / Remote Entry / Steering Controls for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / Power Windows / Remote Entry / Steering Controls 156,805 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD / FSD Comp / Leather / Pano Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD / FSD Comp / Leather / Pano Roof 86,957 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Push Start / Lane Departure / Forward Safety for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Push Start / Lane Departure / Forward Safety 65,500 KM $27,888 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan