Menu
Account
Sign In
SEL AWD

2020 Ford Escape

33,771 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,771KM
VIN 1FMCU9H97LUC41717

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13857
  • Mileage 33,771 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL AWD

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Used 2021 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Edge ST Line 102,599 KM $28,337 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 40,453 KM $28,340 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 32,780 KM $43,340 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape