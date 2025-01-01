2020 Ford Escape

Menu
Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,785

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE 2020 ESCAPE SE, back up camera, heated seats, bluetooth, alloys

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, CRUISE, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

